West Ham United are also in the hunt for Juventus winger Matias Soule, but are ‘a little behind’ their rivals.

Soule was in superb form on loan at Frosinone in Serie A last season and is now heading back to Juventus this summer.

Juventus are ready to cash in, with Leicester City having made an offer for Soule, while Roma are also in the mix.

Soule is suggested to be favouring a move to Roma at the moment.

West Ham are also keen on signing Soule, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, however it is suggested they are ‘a little behind’ the other clubs battling for the Juventus man.

The Hammers are backing boss Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market this summer and recently splashed £40m to sign Max Kilman from Wolves.

Juventus are looking for between £25m and £30m to sell Soule in the ongoing transfer window.

Leicester’s offer is around £17m with a further £4m in bonus payments and is short of what Juventus want.