Nottingham Forest still have ‘a bit of distance’ to make up before they meet the requirements of Fiorentina for defender Nikola Milenkovic, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Forest have focused their attention on bolstering their centre-back department and feel that Serbian defender Milenkovic fits the bill.

There are other Premier League sides who are keen on Milenkovic, with Tottenham and West Ham having been namechecked as suitors.

Nottingham Forest though are the side pushing ahead to try to close out a deal and it has been claimed they are hopeful of having Milenkovic in through the door later this week.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, despite Forest’s offer, there is still ‘a bit of distance’ between the two clubs.

The City Ground outfit look like needing to improve their offer for Milenkovic.

Fiorentina see the Serbian as being worth between €13m and €14m.

Milenkovic, 26, still has another three years to run on his contract at Fiorentina, the club he joined in 2017.