Arsenal are set to sign young goalkeeper Tommy Setford on a four-year contract after doing a deal with Ajax, according to the Athletic.

The Gunners have been working on their goalkeeping options at youth level and zeroed in on Setford as someone they wanted to bring in.

He has come through the youth set-up at Ajax and represented England at Under-20s level.

Now Arsenal have an agreement in place with Ajax to sign him and will pay around €1m to the Dutch giants, plus add-ons.

Setford is tipped to put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2028 with Arsenal.

The goalkeeper has turned out for Ajax at Under-18s level, but has also been knocking on the door of involvement with the reserve side, Jong Ajax.

Jong Ajax play in the Dutch second tier and Setford made the bench for two of their league games last season.

The Holland-born England youth international will now look to hit the ground running at Arsenal and continue his development.