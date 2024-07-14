Everton are keen on landing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and their hopes of doing so have been boosted.

Arthur, who had a forgettable loan spell at Liverpool in the 2022/23 campaign, has just ended a loan at Fiorentina.

La Viola are not keeping Arthur and Juventus are keen to move him on during the transfer window.

Everton are amongst the sides to be credited with an interest in the midfielder and, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, they are keen on him.

And in a boost for the Toffees, returning to Brazil now is ‘not in the plans’ of Arthur.

The midfielder looks to want to remain within European football and a move to Everton would give him that opportunity, as well as another crack at the Premier League.

He made 33 appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina last season and provided four assists.

Arthur did not make a single appearance in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool, with injuries restricting his chance to make an impact.