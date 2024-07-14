Fulham have ‘opened talks’ to try to sign Colombia’s Copa America star Richard Rios in the wake of the exit of Joao Palhinha.

The Cottagers recently sold Palhinha to German giants Bayern Munich and are now expected to focus on bringing bodies in through the door.

Bringing in another midfielder is a priority and now Fulham are fishing in South America to try to make a signing.

They have now ‘opened talks’ with Brazilian club Palmeiras to try to agree a deal for Colombia midfielder Rios, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Palmeiras are aware that Rios is a wanted man and turned down an offer from Spanish La Liga side Villarreal last week.

Now Fulham are working to try to find an agreement with Palmeiras to sign Rios.

Rios, 24, has been capped at senior international level by Colombia and is in his country’s squad at the Copa America this summer.

He played in the semi-final win over Uruguay and will be looking to feature this evening in the final against Argentina.

Rios has appeared in all Colombia’s games so far and scored in the 5-0 thrashing of Panama.