The future of Sunderland and Birmingham City target Scott Twine remains up in the air as nobody has ‘made the right offer’ for him yet, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Twine has been expected to be on the move this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol City from Burnley.

Twine, who was on loan at Hull City for the first half of last term, ended up making a total of 35 appearances in the Championship, with a return of six goals and three assists showing his attacking effectiveness.

He is not short of admirers this summer, with Birmingham City and Sunderland amongst those chasing him.

Twine’s future though remains unresolved as no one has yet ‘made the right offer’ to snap him up.

Clubs are now reporting back for pre-season and playing friendlies and Twine, under contract at Burnley until 2026, will want his future sorting out.

Birmingham City asked about Twine last month and he is expected to be sold at some point this summer.

Burnley though are only prepared to let the midfielder move on when the right deal is put on the table and so far that has not happened.