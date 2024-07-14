Galatasaray board member Ibrahim Hatipoglu has comprehensively rejected any idea that the club might want to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer.

Yilmaz further added to his reputation at Euro 2024 this summer, catching the eye with Turkey, and he is claimed to be ready for a new adventure.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen on Yilmaz, who gave Virgil van Dijk a tough time when Turkey played the Netherlands.

Galatasaray though will not sell Yilmaz, board member Hatipoglu has insisted, firmly ruling out any prospect of an exit for the winger by insisting he is not for sale.

“Baris Alper Yilmaz is not for sale”, he said via Turkish daily Sabah.

“We receive offers for many players including Baris.

“We reject some of them without thinking.

“Baris is one of them.”

Galatasaray could continue to be tested with offer for the winger and all eyes will be on whether they continue to stick to the position which Hatipoglu has laid out.

Borussia Dortmund are also suitors of Yilmaz.