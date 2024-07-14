Talk of Juventus being close to signing Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund is wide of the mark.

The winger could depart Dortmund this summer and the club are prepared to do business if their demands are met.

Adeyemi’s camp have held talks with Juventus and the Italian giants are keen on signing the player.

It has been suggested in Italy that a transfer is close to happening, but according to Sky Deutschland, that is not the case.

Dortmund have no bid on the table from Juventus at the moment.

Juventus, who are also interested in Jadon Sancho, would have to sell before they could sign Adeyemi.

Several Premier League sides are admirers of Adeyemi, with Liverpool amongst them and the Reds have been linked with wanting to sign him.

Liverpool are expected to bring in another wide attacker during the ongoing transfer window and have been linked with several options in the role.

The club could also yet lose Luis Diaz, a player who it has been suggested they are prepared to sell for the right price amid interest from Barcelona.