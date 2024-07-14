Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has stopped responding to Juventus, with communication between the two parties stopping.

Rabiot’s contract at Juventus ran out at the end of June, but the Bianconeri have been trying to keep him.

The Italian giants put a two-year deal, with an option for a third year, on the table at a salary of €7.5m per year plus bonuses.

A host of clubs have been alerted to Rabiot’s free agent status, including Liverpool, who have are keen to take him to Anfield, along with Real Madrid, Galatasaray, AC Milan and Roma.

Now the signs are not promising for Juventus as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Rabiot has stopped responding to the club.

Contact between the two sides has been fading and now there is only silence, with Rabiot not responding to Juventus.

He has been focused on Euro 2024 with France, but the tournament has now concluded for Les Bleus.

No signals have been sent through his mother, who is also his agent, or to the Juventus managers, including on social media.