Manchester City are pushing to find an agreement to sign Dani Olmo and the deal is expected to be done by Tuesday.

Spain international Olmo has been a standout performer at Euro 2024 and could yet finish the tournament by scooping up the trophy and top scoring.

He has a release clause in his RB Leipzig contract which is set at €60m and his exploits in Germany this summer have only served to heighten expectations over a summer move.

Top clubs have been linked with wanting Olmo, but it is Manchester City who are now pushing to get the deal done.

Pep Guardiola has been monitoring Olmo for some time and wants him at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are pushing to find an agreement, according to Sky Italia with the expectation that the deal will be closed by Tuesday.

Chelsea and Barcelona are also suitors, but they are now behind in the race and not expected to challenge Manchester City for Olmo’s signature.

Olmo has scored three goals for Spain at Euro 2024 so far, along with providing three assists, in the five matches he has played.