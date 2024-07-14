Manchester United ‘hope that Leny Yoro’ will give the green signal to a move to Old Trafford soon.

The Red Devils are well aware that Yoro is wanted by Real Madrid and that he has been favouring a switch to the Bernabeu.

They have though put in a bid to sign him, which has been accepted by Yoro’s club Lille, and the ball is in the defender’s court to make a decision.

A contract running until 2029 with an option for a further year is waiting for Yoro to sign at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Deutschland, Manchester United ‘hope that Leny Yoro’ will soon give them the green light.

They continue to hope that the defender will come down on the side of a move to Old Trafford this summer.

There have continued to be mixed noises about whether Yoro has decided who he wants to join.

Yoro is also wanted by Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but it is Manchester United who are currently providing the stiffest opposition to Real Madrid for his signature.