Manchester United have not yet agreed on the terms of payments with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt, but the Dutchman will ‘most likely play’ for the Red Devils next term.

Erik ten Hag is chasing his countryman and Manchester United already have a contract agreed with De Ligt, who wants to make the move.

Talks are being held about a €50m deal to take the Dutchman to Old Trafford and the discussions have been conducted in a positive atmosphere.

There is though no agreement on the payment terms for the transfer, according to German outlet Fussball.News.

The two clubs must work out what the initial fee will be, what the bonuses will be and how long the fee will be spread out over.

Over how many instalments the fee can be spread out is said to be a key consideration for Manchester United.

The Red Devils originally wanted to complete the transfer this weekend, but despite the delay, talks are trending towards an agreement and it is claimed that De Ligt will ‘most likely play’ for Manchester United next season.

De Ligt has made over 50 appearances in each of the Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Serie A, and would arrive at Old Trafford with huge experience despite still being just 24-year-old.