Napoli’s sporting director has dubbed a swoop for one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets ‘impossible’ for the Italian club this summer.

The Serie A side now have former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte at the helm, but he could lose striker Victor Osimhen before the new campaign kicks off.

He has a €130m release clause in his contract and Napoli could see him go.

Napoli have been linked with a possible move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is a target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to snap up another striker this summer and they are huge admirers of Gyokeres.

Arsenal though will not have to worry about competition from Napoli for Gyokeres, with sporting director Giovanni Manna ruling out a bid for the Swede.

Asked about signing Gyokeres, Manna was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Impossible.”

Manna pulled no punches about the likelihood of Napoli being able to snap up Gyokeres in the ongoing transfer window.

Gyokeres scored 29 times in the Portuguese top flight last season as Sporting Lisbon won the league.