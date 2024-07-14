Norwich City have identified a defender at a Premier League club that they feel fits the profile of player sporting director Ben Knapper wants, according to the BBC.

The Canaries brought in young manager Johannes Hoff Thorup earlier this summer and are looking to revamp the squad for him.

Knapper, Arsenal’s former loans manager, has suggested the current squad at Carrow Road is too old.

Landing a left-back is on Norwich’s agenda and they are interested in Manchester City defender Callum Doyle.

Doyle, 20, fits the profile of player that Knapper is looking for this summer.

While he is young, he does have experience gained on three loans away from Manchester City.

Doyle has spent time at Sunderland, Coventry City and, last season, Leicester City.

He operated mainly as a left-back for Leicester last term, though injury interrupted his season, and is also able to play as a centre-back.

Sending Doyle to Norwich to continue to clock up experience could be something Manchester City look favourably upon this summer.

His deal at the Etihad has another three years to run.