Watford are not now sure about signing Maccabi Haifa attacker Frantzdy Pierrot, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hornets are keen on the Haiti international striker, who scored 26 goals in 50 appearances for the Israeli club over the course of last season.

Pierrot could prove an exciting addition to the Watford attack and even played in the Champions League qualifiers, the Europa League proper and the Europa Conference League proper last term.

Watford do like the 29-year-old, but they are having second thoughts about signing him because he does not qualify for a work permit.

That has made the Hornets pause, despite Pierrot being available to sign this summer for just £1.8m.

As well as scoring goals in Israel, Pierrot has also scored in French football, via a spell at Guingamp.

He is now inside the final year of his contract at Maccabi Haifa and would likely jump at the chance to head to Watford.

Pierrot’s national side, Haiti, are ranked a lowly 86th in the FIFA world ranking system.