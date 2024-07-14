West Brom have been priced out of a move to land a winger that Carlos Corberan would happily snap up this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Corberan is plotting improvements to his side ahead of the new Championship campaign, after the Baggies fell short of promotion last term.

His eyes have been drawn towards relegated Huddersfield Town for a possible addition, though the deal looks unlikely to happen.

Corberan is keen on Huddersfield’s Wales international Sorba Thomas and the Baggies have even enquired about him.

However, the price which Huddersfield have quoted West Brom is one that Corberan’s side will not pay.

Instead, Thomas looks set to move out of English football and to France.

Nantes have put in an offer for the 25-year-old winger and are hopeful about signing him for £1m.

Thomas made 41 appearances in Huddersfield’s doomed Championship campaign last season and stood out with four goals and nine assists.

He played against Corberan’s West Brom towards the end of the campaign.