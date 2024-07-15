Championship side Bristol City are in advanced talks to sign QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 21-year-old was used by manager Marti Cifuentes 39 times in the Championship last season where he managed to make six goal contributions.

Now having entered the final 12 months of his contract at Loftus Road, Armstrong is being linked with a move away.

Fellow second-division club Bristol City, who finished eleven points adrift of a playoff spot last season, have been in discussions to take Armstrong off QPR’s books.

In fact, their negotiations with QPR have entered an advanced stage.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Robins can snap up a deal for the player.

With the addition of Armstrong, manager Liam Manning will look to add more strength to his attacking department, which already consists of Nahki Wells, Harry Cornick, Fally Mayulu and Tommy Conway.

Armstrong has international experience having played one match for the Republic of Ireland.