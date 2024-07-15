Celtic could unveil the signing of goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo on a five-year deal as soon as Tuesday, according to Football Scotland.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is poised to complete a move to Celtic from Aston Villa on a permanent deal this summer.

The Scottish champions are set to pay a fee of £1m to the Premier League side for the capture of the Finnish shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window.

Sinisalo is set to undergo his medical soon and sign a five-year contract to become the new Celtic goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that his signing could be unveiled as soon as Tuesday if everything goes according to plan in the coming hours.

He spent last season on loan at Exeter City and has earned three international caps for Finland.

Aston Villa decided to sell the goalkeeper as he was not part of the club’s plans going forward.

Celtic are also close to capturing former Premier League-winning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer this week.