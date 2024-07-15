Italian giants Juventus have made an enquiry to Celtic about the possibility of signing midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports News.

The Bhoys are now getting on with work in the transfer window and are soon expected to bring in a new goalkeeper.

They will have to deal with approaches for their stars that are in demand though and midfielder O’Riley is a wanted man.

The Danish midfielder already has interest from clubs such as Roma, Atletico Madrid and Southampton, while Atalanta have had a bid for him rejected.

Now Juventus have gone in with an enquiry, contacting Celtic to ask about O’Riley.

Celtic are not keen on losing O’Riley and Juventus would likely have to dig deep to come up with a fee high enough to convince the Bhoys.

The Italian giants, now under new coach Thiago Motta, are on the hunt for a midfielder.

They admire O’Riley and what he has done during his time at Celtic so far, but whether a deal can be done to take him to Turin remains to be seen.