Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has a basic understanding on a long term contract with Serie A side Atalanta, who are expected to send a new offer for him soon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been desperate to hold on to the midfielder, who played a big role in them winning the double last season.

They have already rejected two offers for the player from Atalanta, but the Serie A side are not prepared to relent.

The Dane is one of the top targets for Atalanta and the club are continuing to push for his signature this summer.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Atalanta are now working on tabling a third offer for the Denmark midfielder.

The Italian side are expected to send another official offer for O’Riley to Celtic in the coming days.

It is suggested that O’Riley has a basic understanding on a contract with Atalanta, that would be a long term deal.

O’Riley would most likely sign a five-year contract in Italy.

There is further Italian interest in O’Riley as well as Juventus have now asked about him.