Marseille are closing in on the signing of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood and are expecting to get the player’s nod this evening.

Despite interest and offers from Lazio and Napoli, Marseille are the only suitors of Greenwood who have a deal in place with Manchester United.

The French giants have agreed a deal that could see them pay as much as €31.6m to Manchester United for the English attacker.

However, negotiations between Marseille and Greenwood stalled last week after the city’s mayor Benoit Payan opposed the arrival of the forward.

Marseille have been working hard over the last few days to convince the forward and according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, a breakthrough is on the horizon.

It is now increasingly likely that the attacker will move to the Ligue 1 giants from Manchester United.

The intense talks between his family and Marseille are set to bear fruit and the French club are expecting Greenwood to say yes to their offer later this evening.

The forward has been their top target this summer with Roberto De Zerbi pushing for his arrival.