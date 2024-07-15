Southampton are expected to ‘back down’ on their asking price for one of their stars this summer, with the club leading the hunt for him ready to keep pushing until ‘the last moment’.

Saints boss Russell Martin is in the process of shaping his squad for a Premier League campaign which opens with a trip to play Newcastle United on 17th August.

Squad churn is expected and there continues to be speculation over the future of striker Paul Onuachu, who spent last term on loan at Trabzonspor.

The Turkish club have been chasing him all summer long as they seek to bring him back for next season.

They have been holding talks with Southampton and, according to Turkish daily Sabah, the thinking amongst the Trabzonspor management is that Saints ‘will back down’ if they cannot get other teams to give them the offers they want for the powerful striker.

While Trabzonspor want to do the deal for Onuachu as soon as possible, they are prepared to push for him until ‘the last moment’.

Onuachu is claimed to be keen to make the switch to Trabzonspor, where he got amongst the goals last term.

Having been given a short break, Trabzonspor will meet up again for more pre-season preparations on 18th July.

How long they might have to wait to land Onuachu remains to be seen.