Al-Ittihad are ‘in constant contact’ with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to sign winger Moussa Diaby and have just put in a fresh proposal, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The winger joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and he was a standout performer in Emery’s squad in the last campaign.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad are showing interest in him.

Al-Ittihad submitted an initial offer of £38m for Diaby, who has four years left on his contract with Aston Villa.

Now it has been claimed that the Saudi Pro League outfit have submitted an increased offer in the region of £50m.

Al-Ittihad are planning to pay the fee in instalments, with the initial payment being £19.2m.

The Saudi side are claimed to be ‘in constant contact’ with Aston Villa and are looking to reach an agreement soon.

Aston Villa had to fight off interest from Saudi Arabia to land Diaby just last summer.

With Aston Villa landing Jaden Philogene from Hull City, moving Diaby on may be something which they feel makes sense.