AC Milan are aware that Al-Nassr could jump in to beat them to the Tottenham Hotspur star they have been chasing.

The Rossoneri are aiming to deliver an attack-minded full-back to new coach Paulo Fonseca and have been in talks with Tottenham.

The Italian giants want to bring in Emerson Royal, but there is no agreement on a fee as Spurs are claimed to want €25m while AC Milan want to pay just €15m.

The Rossoneri are continuing to work on the deal as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Spazio Milan) they are aware Saudi side Al-Nassr are keen.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are claimed to have made Royal a lucrative offer to move to the Middle East.

While Royal wants to join AC Milan, he could be forced to accept the switch to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, AC Milan are thinking about alternatives if they are unable to sign Royal from Tottenham.

The pressure is on AC Milan to try to force Tottenham’s asking price down and they may need Royal to make clear his desire to join them to Spurs in order to help.