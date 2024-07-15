Lazio sporting director Angelo Mariano Fabiani is set to travel to England soon to try and close out a deal for Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is mulling over his options as three clubs in Lazio, Napoli and Marseille chase his signature this summer.

Marseille are the only club who have an agreement in place with Manchester United but they are yet to convince the forward to move due to protests in France over his potential signing.

Lazio have made a verbal offer of €25m plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause and are pushing to convince Greenwood to move to Rome.

According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Claudio Lotito, the Lazio president, is sensing an agreement is in the offing for the forward.

It has been claimed that he has instructed Fabiani to travel to Manchester soon to hold face-to-face talks with the Red Devils and Greenwood.

Lazio are growing confident that the forward will eventually choose them amongst the other options.

It remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants end up convincing Greenwood to move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.