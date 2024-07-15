Dele Alli has travelled with Everton for their pre-season camp in Ireland as he looks to impress Sean Dyche.

The 28-year-old midfielder is currently a free agent after his contract with Everton expired in June.

However, Alli is still training with Everton and could earn a deal if he manages to impress Dyche in pre-season.

Welcoming @Everton to Liverpool John Lennon Airport this morning! The Toffees were making the trip to Ireland as part of their preparations for the new season. 👋🔵 pic.twitter.com/rkDgVRtbOI — Liverpool John Lennon Airport (@LPL_Airport) July 15, 2024

Everton have travelled to Ireland for a pre-season training camp and are set to face Sligo Rovers on Friday.

And Everton boss Dyche has included Alli in the squad travelling to Ireland for the training camp.

Everton had a deal with Spurs which will see the north London outfit earn a £10m fee in the event of Alli reaching 20 appearances for the Toffees.

The Toffees recently reached an agreement with Spurs which will let them offer Alli a new deal.

Now all eyes will be on Alli to see whether he will be able to impress during the pre-season camp to earn a new deal.