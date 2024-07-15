Fulham and Crystal Palace have failed with offers for Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe and are discussing new bids, according to Sky Sports News.

Both Fulham and Crystal Palace are on the hunt to improve their attacking options for the upcoming campaign.

They each admire Arsenal attacker Smith Rowe and have made attempts to take him from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have though rejected offers from both clubs.

Now both Fulham and Crystal Palace are holding internal discussions about whether to make a new bid for Smith Rowe.

It is unclear how much either side offered for the 23-year-old.

Smith Rowe struggled for game time at Arsenal throughout last season and it is suggested that he wants to look at all the options on his table this summer.

The attacker is clear that he wants to make sure he is playing regular first team football next season.

That might elude him if he stays at the Emirates.