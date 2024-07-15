Lazio president Claudio Lotito has claimed that his side’s Serie A rivals are terrified at the prospect of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood moving to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Serie A giants are working hard to convince Greenwood to move to the Eternal City in the ongoing transfer window.

Marseille’s failure to reach a deal with the forward despite finding an agreement with Manchester United has given Lazio an opening.

Lotito confirmed their bid for the attacker but insisted that several of his Serie A rivals are trying to prevent the deal from happening.

He named Juventus and Napoli as two clubs who are trying to jink Lazio’s pursuit and believes that they are afraid of what could happen if Greenwood joins the Biancocelesti.

Lotito told Italian daily Il Messaggero (via LaLazioSiaMonoi): “I offered €25m plus 50 per cent sell-on, bonuses and commissions.

“And yet, several clubs have slipped in to make a disturbance.

“After Juventus, Napoli it seems that everyone is jinxing it, they are terrified by the fact that we can take him and they want to ruin everything.”

Lotito is reportedly set to send Lazio sporting director Angelo Mariano Fabiani to Manchester to finalise the agreement to sign Greenwood.