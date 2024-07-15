Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could lose one of his key attackers this summer as the player ‘would like to leave’ Elland Road, amid a Premier League side showing interest.

Farke has already lost Archie Gray this summer, with the midfielder joining Tottenham Hotspur, while Charlie Cresswell was offloaded to Toulouse.

Midfielder Glen Kamara is expected to sign for French side Rennes, leaving another hole for Farke to fill.

Now the Leeds boss could be at risk of losing attacker Willy Gnonto, as he ‘would like to leave’ the Whites, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Gnonto went on strike last summer in a bid to push through a move to Everton, but knuckled down when it did not happen and made 44 appearances across all competitions.

Now the Toffees have ‘shown interest’ in signing the winger once again.

Everton have already done business with Leeds this summer by re-signing Jack Harrison on a loan deal.

With a takeover set to happen, headed by Roma owner Dan Friedkin, Everton could have the cash available to make Leeds a good offer for Gnonto.

Their coffers are also expected to be swelled further by the sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.