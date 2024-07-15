Liverpool have shown interest in RB Leipzig’s 24-year-old defender Mohamed Simakan, but are yet to make any official approach for him.

The Frenchman has been on Leipzig’s books since 2021 but the club saw the best of him last term as he finished with more appearances than the previous two years.

Coach Marco Rose used him not just as a central defender but also as a right-back; a versatility that has caught the attention of clubs from England and Spain.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is exploring the idea of adding Simakan to his ranks, but the Reds are not the only club keen.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is also keeping an eye on the player.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, no concrete negotiations have yet started with any of the two interested clubs.

Neither Liverpool nor Atletico Madrid have kicked off official talks.

Simakan is not expected to be against the idea of leaving Leipzig if the move is right, but is currently happy with his situation.

A possible deal is likely to cost around €40m to €45m.