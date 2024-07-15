Manchester City’s asking price for full-back Yan Couto is proving to be too much for Borussia Dortmund at present.

Despite being on Manchester City’s books since 2020, the Brazilian is yet to kick a ball for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Couto has been sent out on three separate loan spells, two of which have been at Girona, who had the player for the last two seasons.

Couto could move on from Manchester City on a permanent basis this summer and he has big interest from Borussia Dortmund.

New coach Nuri Sahin is keen on adding to his options in the right-back position and believes that Couto will add something different to what Julian Ryerson has to offer.

In an attempt to take the player to the Bundesliga, Dortmund have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, the negotiations with Manchester City are proving to be a stumbling block as the fee demanded is too much for Dortmund.

Couto though has just a year left on his Manchester City deal.

It now remains to be seen whether the hurdles can be overcome in the coming days and weeks to end Couto’s unfruitful association with England’s champions.