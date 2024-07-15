Manchester United target Leny Yoro is not an absolute priority for Real Madrid this summer and they are not willing to pay big money for him.

The 18-year-old centre-back is wanted at some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have agreed on a deal worth €63m with Lille and are pushing hard to convince him to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Yoro would prefer to move to Real Madrid and is waiting for the European champions to make a serious move to land him this summer.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the teenage defender is not an absolute priority for Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.

The Spanish giants appreciate the young defender’s talent and feel he could have a big future in the game.

But they are not willing to invest big money in him this summer and their offer barely exceeds €20m.

Yoro is aware that Lille are not counting on him next season after he refused to sign a new contract.

Manchester United remain in the race to try and convince him to accept an offer to move to England.

Yoro could see out the remaining year of his deal at Lille and then join Real Madrid on a free transfer.