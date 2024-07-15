Manuel Ugarte has continued to remain a target for Manchester United but the club are yet to make a final decision on whether to try and sign him this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been on the radar of Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have held talks with his representatives over a potential summer switch to Old Trafford.

There has also been contact between the two clubs but concrete negotiations are yet to take place.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Uruguayan is still being looked at as an option by Manchester United.

There have been more talks between his representatives and Manchester United over a potential deal.

However, Manchester United are yet to take a final call on whether to execute a deal to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

Ugarte is keen on the move after an indifferent first season at PSG, who want more than €50m before agreeing to sell him.

The Premier League giants are currently focusing on bringing in two centre-backs at this stage of the window.