Manchester United have started negotiations with Juventus for Jadon Sancho, though there is a wide distance between the two clubs regarding the terms of any deal.

Sancho fell out with Erik ten Hag last season and was shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund for the campaign.

Turin-based side Juventus have been keen on having Sancho and have made progress in the direction of signing him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it the ‘negotiation has started’ after Juventus presented their first proposal to Manchester United for Sancho.

Juventus have made a simple loan offer for Sancho.

Manchester United though, are only looking to sell the player at the moment and are asking for a figure of €70m for the 24-year-old.

There is a big distance between the two clubs, but they are talking.

Whether the gap can be bridged to allow Sancho to make the move to Juventus this summer remains to be seen, especially as he has now spoken to Ten Hag and is back in training.