Nottingham Forest are close to making a breakthrough in negotiations with Fiorentina in their pursuit of defender Nikola Milenkovic, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old centre-back is now a man in demand amongst Premier League this summer.

Tottenham are amongst the sides keeping tabs on the Serbian centre-back but Forest are the ones who are putting in the legwork to get a deal done.

Nottingham Forest have been in talks with Fiorentina but there was some distance between the two clubs until recently when it came to the valuation of the defender.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Nottingham Forest are closing on a deal with Fiorentina for the signature of Milenkovic.

It has been claimed that the two clubs have neared a breakthrough in negotiations for the potential transfer.

An agreement could be reached between Fiorentina and Nottingham Forest for the defender to move to England for a fee of €12m.

The Premier League side could end up paying another €2m to €3m in performance-based add-ons.

Milenkovic wants to play in the Premier League and would be open to a move to Nottingham Forest if they can agree a fee for him.