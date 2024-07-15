Borussia Dortmund are reluctant to sell Liverpool and Juventus transfer target Karim Adeyemi this summer, but a lot will depend on the quality of the offers that arrive.

The 22-year-old featured in 34 games overall for the German club last season making seven goal contributions.

12 of those appearances came in the Champions League as his club managed to reach the Champions League final.

Scouts of multiple European clubs, including Liverpool and Juventus, have taken note of his potential and are trying to make moves for him.

The new coach at Signal Iduna Park, Nuri Sahin, is reluctant to let the player go now as he sees him as part of his plans for next season, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

His resolve though could be tested if a lucrative offer arrives in the coming days from any of the interested clubs.

Enquiries have already been made to know the overall cost of the deal.

Dortmund hold the cards regarding Adeyemi as they still have the player tied down with a three-year contract.