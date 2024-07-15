Torino have been in contact with the entourage of Nottingham Forest and Wolves target Che Adams to discuss a potential move to Italy.

Adams spent the last five years at Southampton but is available on a free transfer after his contract expired at the end of last month.

He has suitors in the Premier League where Nottingham Forest and Wolves are interested in snapping up the Scottish forward on a free transfer.

The striker has also attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia but it has been claimed that he is receiving approaches from Italy as well.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino are considering signing the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A side consider Adams a low-cost option because of his free-agent status and believe he could prove to be a smart signing.

Torino technical director Davide Vagnati has been in touch with the representatives of Adams to register their interest in him.

However, the Serie A side are also looking at other strikers beyond Adams as well this summer.