Birmingham City boss Chris Davies wants to sign Stoke City star Josh Laurent, but it is currently unclear if the player favours dropping into League One, according to Birmingham Live.

The 29-year-old led the Potters to Championship survival last season but has entered the final year of his contract at the club and could be sold in the summer.

There are no lack of suitors, with interest arriving from the club that got relegated from the division.

Birmingham are showing interest in snapping up Laurent to help with their push to win promotion from League One, but he also has interest from abroad.

After spending the last four seasons in the second division of England, it is unclear whether Laurent would be willing to move down to League One.

Birmingham manager Davies is keen on using Laurent’s experience in helping his side’s promotion push next season.

With the futures of current midfield pair Paik Seung-ho and Jordan James in doubt, Davies is looking for other options.

Laurent has played in League One before, making 95 appearances in the division, but Blues may have to be persuasive if he is to push that into triple figures next term.