Vincent Kompany has personally called Tottenham Hotspur target Desire Doue as Bayern Munich prepare to step up their chase for his signature.

The 19-year-old left winger is the centre of transfer attention from several clubs this summer and Tottenham have him on their radar.

A winger is on Ange Postecoglou’s agenda this summer and Tottenham are closely monitoring Doue’s situation.

German giants Bayern Munich are also interested in Doue and have been exploring a deal.

Now the club have signalled their intent and, according to Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich coach Kompany has personally called Doue.

Kompany called Doue in recent days to sell the project at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are soon expected to present a fresh bid to Rennes for the winger.

Doue has two more years left on his contract and Rennes are willing to let him leave for a €60m transfer with add-ons.

Now it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will step up their interest in the 19-year-old before Bayern Munich manage to seal a deal with Rennes.