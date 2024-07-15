West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downs has been given permission to undergo a medical with Southampton ahead of completing a permanent move to St Mary’s Stadium this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Downes spent last season on loan at Southampton and played a big role in getting them promoted to the Premier League.

Saints have been in talks with West Ham over signing the midfielder on a permanent deal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that an agreement is in place between the two clubs for Downes to join Southampton on a permanent deal.

It has been claimed that the midfielder has West Ham’s consent to undergo a medical with the newly promoted Premier League side.

Downes has been away with the West Ham squad in Austria for their pre-season camp this summer.

He will be travelling to England soon and arrive at Southampton’s training base to complete the formalities of the transfer.

It is unclear whether West Ham are getting the £15m they were demanding at the start of the negotiations.