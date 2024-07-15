West Ham United have retained their interest in Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, but are yet to make any formal approach for him, according to the Evening Standard.

Nelson has been on the fringes at the Emirates and enjoyed just 257 Premier League minutes last season under Mikel Arteta.

After being sent out on a couple of loan spells, Nelson is finally ready to end his association with his boyhood club in search of more first-team action.

Nelson would move from Arsenal if he feels the switch is the right one and he is of interest to West Ham.

The London Stadium side are tracking Nelson as they work to strengthen their squad.

However, under their new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers have yet to make any formal approach to Arsenal for the player.

It remains to be seen whether that situation changes in the coming days and weeks.

Nelson still has three years left on his current contract with Arsenal and it is unclear just how much the Gunners might want for the 24-year-old.