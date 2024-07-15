Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is still being seen as an option at West Ham United this summer, according to The Athletic.

Flynn Downes is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Southampton from West Ham in the ongoing transfer window.

The two clubs were initially discussing a swap between Downes and Walker-Peters but the full-back is not part of the deal.

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Southampton full-back in the ongoing transfer window.

And, despite not being involved in the Downes deal, it has been claimed that Walker-Peters is still under consideration at the east London club this summer.

Julen Lopetegui wants more full-back options and West Ham are keeping an eye on several players at this stage of the transfer window.

Walker-Peters is on their list but for the moment, they have not made a final decision on whether they want to move for him.

The defender would be keen on a move to West Ham if they could agree a fee with Saints to secure a deal for his signature.