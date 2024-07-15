Wolves striker Hee-chan Hwang has made it clear to his representatives that he wants to join Marseille and has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants.

Marseille are interested in getting their hands on the South Korean striker in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Wolves rejected their initial bid for the forward but the French giants have not given up on the prospect of signing him.

The Premier League side do not want to lose him but Marseille are still trying to negotiate a deal with the forward.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille have received encouragement in their pursuit of the Wolves star from the player himself.

Hwang has spoken to his representatives and has made it clear that he wants to join Marseille this summer.

The French giants have already worked out personal terms on a contract with the forward.

The South Korean wants to play in Ligue 1 and is only interested in a move to Marseille, where he would link up with Roberto De Zerbi.