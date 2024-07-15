Wolves are sticking to their not-for-sale stance for one of their strikers who is attracting interest and is claimed to want the potential move, according to talkSPORT.

Gary O’Neil’s side have done business so far this summer with incoming arrivals including Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

However, attacker Hwang Hee-chan is wanted, with 16 goal contributions in 31 appearances overall catching the eye of Marseille.

His services are now being sought by the French club, who saw their initial bid for Hwang being rejected by Wolves.

Hwang though is keen to be allowed to make the move this summer to Marseille.

However, Wolves are keeping their stance on not selling the striker in the summer.

Marseille have not yet given up on their attempt to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they return with yet another offer to test Wolves’ stance.

The Premier League club do not have any need to sell and have already started restocking their squad for next season.

Marseille are under former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and the 45-year-old manager knows Hwang well having seen him at close quarters in the Premier League.