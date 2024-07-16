Austrian outfit LASK Linz are in advanced talks to land Bolton Wanderers talent Wesley Frimpong, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

A product of the Bolton academy, the defender is currently out of contract after his deal at the club expired at the end of last month.

He has been offered a new contract, but Frimpong is now expected to move on from Bolton in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that a move to Austria could be in the offing for the 20-year-old this summer.

Austrian outfit LASK are pushing to take the defender from Bolton at this stage of the transfer window.

Frimpong is still only 20, and Bolton would be likely due some compensation as they have offered him a new deal, and advanced talks are taking place for the transfer to happen.

The defender is likely to be keen on moving on from the club after struggling to get first-team minutes at Bolton.

He was moved to the reserve side last year but he never found a way to be in the senior squad.