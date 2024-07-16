The agent of West Ham and Leicester City target Matias Soule is at Juventus HQ to discuss the future of his client.

After enjoying an impressive season with Frosinone where he finished with 14 goal contributions in 36 Serie A matches, Soule is back at his parent club, waiting for clarity on his future.

New Juventus manager Thiago Motta is reluctant to let the player go but the need to bring in money from sales to sponsor new deals might see them cash in on him.

There is interest in Soule, particularly from England where two clubs, Leicester City and West Ham, have kept close watch.

Solue is also someone of interest to Juventus’ Serie A rivals Roma.

However, apart from the rivalry between the two teams, the Rome-based club do not have the financial power to match Juventus’ demands.

In the current context, the agent of Soule, Martin Guastadisegno, has arrived at the Juventus HQ to discuss the future of the player, according to Italian outlet BianconeraNews.it (via Tutto Mercato).

He is likely to tell Juventus the current lie of the land regarding teams interested in his client and what they might be willing to offer.

It is suggested that Leicester City look the most likely to meet Juventus’ demands at the moment.