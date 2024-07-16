Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby has given the green light to a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, with an agreement on a contract reached.

The Saudi outfit are pushing hard to land Diaby from Unai Emery’s side this summer and an official bid has now gone in.

It would hand Aston Villa a profit on the sum they splashed out to sign the winger last summer.

Diaby is already happy to make the move and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, he has given the green light to the move.

The wide-man already has a verbal agreement on a long term contract with Al-Itithad.

It would see Diaby take home over £9m in wages every year.

Laurent Blanc is currently the manager at Al-Ittihad and Diaby would be joining a squad that contains a number of household names.

Karim Benzema plays for Al-Ittihad, while N’Golo Kante and Fabinho are also on the books at the Saudi side.