Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel would be under consideration for the England manager’s job if Gareth Southgate steps down, according to ESPN.

Southgate is expected to move on after England lost their second successive European Championship final on Sunday.

The FA would prefer to hold on to the current England boss until the 2026 World Cup but there are suggestions that the 53-year-old could announce his departure soon.

Southgate is set to communicate the decision soon and the FA are already working on candidates who could succeed him.

Tuchel is one of the names in the hat and would be considered once the FA get down to the business of interviewing candidates

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino are claimed to be the FA’s top targets to succeed the current England boss.

However, they are open to considering other names and Tuchel is one of the candidates who would be looked at.

However, it is unclear whether the German would be keen on taking up an international manager’s role in favour of returning to club football.