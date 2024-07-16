Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are ‘cautiously optimistic’ about being able to sign Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Al-Ittihad have set their heart on being able to sign Diaby and have now gone in to Aston Villa with an official bid for the winger.

They also have the green light from the player and a contract has been verbally agreed between the two parties.

Aston Villa did not go into the transfer window looking to sell Diaby, but their head may be turned by the offer from Saudi Arabia which offers them a profit on the sum they paid for him.

And it is claimed that Al-Ittihad are now ‘cautiously optimistic’ that they will be able to land the Paris Saint-Germain youth product this summer.

With Villa bringing in Jaden Philogene from Hull City, it is unclear if they would move to replace Diaby if he does depart the club.

Unai Emery put huge trust in Diaby over the course of last season and fielded him in every one of Villa’s 38 Premier League games.

He came up trumps with goals against Newcastle United, Burnley, Luton Town, Wolves and Bournemouth.

Diaby also struck three times in Aston Villa’s Europa Conference League run.