French side Rennes could go back to Leeds United this summer to sign yet another Whites star.

The Ligue 1 club are all set to lose the services of winger Desire Doue, who is wanted by a host of clubs, including Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

Losing Doue will be a blow for Rennes, but it is one which could be cushioned by a cheque for over €50m.

Rennes are interested in a replacement for Doue at Leeds in the shape of Crysencio Summerville, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 outfit are already snapping up Glen Kamara from Leeds and could follow that up by landing Summerville.

They are aware they face Premier League competition for Summerville, while PSG are also keen, but they are interested.

No concrete approach to Leeds has been made yet.

But with Rennes having done a deal with Leeds for Kamara, the lines of communication are open between the two clubs.

Landing Summerville though will be an expensive operation for Rennes.